Driver shoots at FHP trooper after high-speed chase on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver fired multiple gunshots at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, early on Thursday morning.

Around 12:48 a.m., FHP responded to calls of a driver speeding, cutting in and out of traffic and stopping on the road while traveling north on I-95. An FHP trooper was able to pull the driver over and take their ID before they sped off again. The trooper pursued the vehicle.

The run away driver came to a "sudden stop" on the road, causing the trooper to pass the car, FHP said. The driver then fired multiple gunshots at the trooper, according to the report.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office assisted FHP in locating the driver speeding eastbound on Zoo Parkway. They lost control and slammed into a light post at Zoo Parkway and Eastport Road, FHP said.