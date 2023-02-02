St. Augustine police investigate fatal shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Augustine police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early on Thursday morning.
Police arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2:00 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators did not provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim, however, they do not believe there is a threat to the community. No one has been taken into custody, at this time, police said.
If you have any information or surveillance video of the incident, please contact Detective Drouin at cdrouin@staugpd.com or 904-209-3487.
This is a developing story.