Deadly crash closes all southbound lanes of I-295 at Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Drivers on Interstate 295 South, prepare for delays approaching North Main Street, where all lanes of the interstate are shut down due to a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol traffic incidents website lists the crash as a fatality. A police officer on the scene also tells First Coast News the crash was deadly.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says traffic will be diverted at the Interstate 95 interchange. FHP is the lead agency investigating the crash, JSO says.

