JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Drivers can expect delays when traveling on the Dames Point Bridge Sunday evening due to a crash with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash map.

The crash happened northbound on the Interstate 295 East Beltway, causing roadblocks. FHP said troopers were dispatched to the scene at 5:28 p.m.