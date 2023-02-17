JSO looking for gold Cadillac after fatal hit-and-run crash on the Southside

JSO says this is the 24th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash with a fatality on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they need the public's help in identifying the vehicle involved.

Around 7:40 p.m., police say a man in his 50s was walking on Phillips Highway and attempted to cross University Boulevard when a car struck him.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, says JSO.

Police say the vehicle was a gold Cadillac and may have front end damage. It could also have damage to its windshield, police say.

