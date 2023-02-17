JSO looking for gold Cadillac after fatal hit-and-run crash on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash with a fatality on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say they need the public's help in identifying the vehicle involved.
Around 7:40 p.m., police say a man in his 50s was walking on Phillips Highway and attempted to cross University Boulevard when a car struck him.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, says JSO.
Police say the vehicle was a gold Cadillac and may have front end damage. It could also have damage to its windshield, police say.
JSO says this is the 24th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.