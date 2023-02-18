Woman, 2-year-old girl struck by vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard

A driver says she was about to pass a disabled vehicle when the woman walked in front of her car holding a two-year-old child, and she could not stop in time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman and a two-year-old girl were struck by a vehicle on Thursday night on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to a report from The Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m.

FHP says a vehicle was traveling South on Roosevelt Boulevard when it attempted to switch to the center lane. During so, the driver observed a vehicle stopped with the hazard lights on in the right lane.

The driver says she was about to pass the disabled vehicle when the woman walked in front of her car holding a two-year-old child, and she could not stop in time.

Troopers say the driver hit both individuals and caused life-threatening injuries to the woman, including broken femurs, a head bump, and a severe laceration on her left leg.

The toddler was in stable condition with minor injuries and was transported to Wilson Hospital, FHP says.