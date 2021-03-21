1 dead single-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Avenue

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a single-vehicle crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crashing their vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville early Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle off the road with 'significant damage,' according the JSO.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

It is unclear how the crash may have happened. Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the crash.