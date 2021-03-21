JSO: 3 injured in shooting near Highlands apartment complex

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 10600 block of Monaco Drive, according to the JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting Saturday night near an apartment complex in the Highlands area.

All three victims went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police do not have any details on any possible suspects at this time. The JSO Violent is investigating the shooting.