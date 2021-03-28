1 dead, 1 hurt in Saturday night Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Marion County.
At about 7:50 p.m., a sedan driven by a 63-year-old Ocala man was in the left turn lane of Southwest 80th Avenue toward the Southwest 90th Street intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. When the man tried to turn, an oncoming sedan driven by a 22-year-old man collided with the front of the car.
The 63-year-old's car hit a concrete pole before coming to a rest on the east side of the road while the second car came to a rest partially on the sidewalk, FHP said.
First responders took the 63-year-old man to the hospital, where he later died. The 22-year-old man is considered to be in serious condition, according to FHP.