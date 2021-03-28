1 dead, 1 hurt in Saturday night Marion County crash

The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of SW 80th Avenue and SW 90th Street.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Marion County.

At about 7:50 p.m., a sedan driven by a 63-year-old Ocala man was in the left turn lane of Southwest 80th Avenue toward the Southwest 90th Street intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. When the man tried to turn, an oncoming sedan driven by a 22-year-old man collided with the front of the car.

The 63-year-old's car hit a concrete pole before coming to a rest on the east side of the road while the second car came to a rest partially on the sidewalk, FHP said.