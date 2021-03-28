FHP: 51-year-old man dies in crash on I-10 in Jacksonville

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on the I-10 westbound ramp to I-295.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 51-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after authorities said he lost control of his car while exiting Interstate 10 and driving onto Interstate 295 Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on the I-10 westbound ramp to I-295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver was traveling in a Sedan when he lost control of the wheel, causing the car to travel off the road.

The car continued on to the paved portion of the road and into the grass/dirt shoulder. The driver then hit a tree before coming to a final stop.