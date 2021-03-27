Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on W. University Blvd.

The crash happened at about 1:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of West University Boulevard, near St. Augustine Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash early Saturday morning in the Lakewood area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 1:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of West University Boulevard, near St. Augustine Road. When officers arrived at the scene, the found the driver was unresponsive, JSO said.

It is unclear how the motorcyclist crashed. First responders took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the JSO.