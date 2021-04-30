Listen: Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer speak regarding 2021 NFL Draft

Lawrence is the first quarterback selected by the Jaguars in the first round since Blake Bortles in 2014.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is officially Trevor Town!

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said those magic words last night. The words Jaguars fans have been waiting to hear.

“With the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson University.”

Long regarded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck (2012), William Trevor Lawrence is headed to Duval County.

Lawrence is the first quarterback selected by the Jaguars in the first round since Blake Bortles in 2014.

Full Interview with Trevor:

Urban Meyer speaks ahead of 2021 Draft: