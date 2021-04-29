It’s official: Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence with No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The “generational” quarterback is the first Draft selection of Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four months after ascending to the No. 1 slot in the 2021 NFL Draft order, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has finally said those magic words Jaguars fans have been waiting to hear:

“With the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson University.”

Long regarded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck (2012), William Trevor Lawrence is headed to Duval County. It’s the first of 10 selections the Jaguars own in the 2021 NFL Draft, head coach Urban Meyer’s first at the helm of the team. Lawrence is the first quarterback selected by the Jaguars in the first round since Blake Bortles in 2014.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Lawrence went 34-2 in three seasons at Clemson’s starting quarterback. He led the Tigers to College Football Playoff appearances in all three seasons, including the 2018 National Championship and a 2019 runner-up finish. Lawrence finished his college career having thrown for 10,098 yards and 108 total touchdowns. He is the third-winningest collegiate quarterback since 1978. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Marketing in just three years.

Lawrence has already inked professional endorsements with adidas, Gatorade, and Bose among others in the past two weeks.