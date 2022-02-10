Third time's the charm: Jacksonville native, Packers great LeRoy Butler elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former All-Pro safety is a graduate of Florida State and the former-Lee High School

Three years as a finalist was all he needed.

In his third year among the 15 finalists and 15th year of eligibility, LeRoy Butler has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Butler seemingly made the announcement via a Twitter video prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's formal announcement on ABC25 at the NFL Honors ceremony.

The Lee High and Florida State graduate was drafted in the second round by the Packers and spent his entire, 12-year career in Green Bay. A four-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selection, Butler was the first defensive back in NFL history with 20-plus interceptions and 20-plus sacks in his career. Butler was a part of the Packers’ 1994-winning Super Bowl team.

Butler was the only member of the NFL’s All-1990’s decade team not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Unlike in years past, Butler was the only safety among the 15 finalists. Only 11 safeties have ever been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, there’s 11.