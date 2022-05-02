2022 coaching staff tracker: Who the Jaguars are expected to interview

With Doug Pederson officially in-place, the Jaguars now turn their attention to filling the rest of Pederson's coaching staff

Given that the Jaguars did not hire their new head coach until the first week of February (let alone the fact that there was a 33-day gap between Doug Pederson's first and second formal interviews with the Jaguars), one might think the organization will have to play catch-up. Pederson only just arrived in Jacksonville Saturday. General manager Trent Baalke was not present at the 2022 Senior Bowl because of Pederson's hiring press conference. The Jaguars have many, looming questions regarding the current roster that will need to be answered in the next month.

And yet, when asked if Pederson felt behind the eight-ball in putting together his coaching staff, Pederson was direct and brief.

"No."

The reporter then went to ask Pederson's confidence level in assembling a staff on semi-short notice. Pederson didn't even let the reporter finish his question.

"Very high."

And, evidently, for good reason. First Coast News has heard from a variety of sources that Pederson's staff was already being assembled before his plane landed in Jacksonville, a stark contrast to the hire of Urban Meyer a little over a year ago.

Here are some of the potential candidates to fill out Pederson's first staff in Jacksonville.

Offensive Coordinator

Press Taylor

The younger brother of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Press Taylor was Pederson's offensive coordinator in 2020 after serving as quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and an offensive quality control coach (2013-2017). The former junior college stand-out and Marshall University quarterback spent this past season working as a senior offensive assistant with the Colts.

Multiple sources have told First Coast News that Taylor is expected to be a part of Pederson's staff in some capacity -- whether that be as offensive coordinator or something else.

Pep Hamilton

UPDATE, February 6, 10:26 P.M.: Josina Anderson reported that the Jaguars have formally requested an interview with Hamilton as their offensive coordinator.

The veteran offensive coach interviewed with both the Giants and Bears for their offensive coordinator position this off-season; he also declined a chance to interview with the Panthers. Hamilton most recently served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Texans. He was the Colts' offensive coordinator from 2013-2015. He was the head coach and general manager of the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2020.

Defensive Coordinator

Mike Caldwell

Interestingly enough: the Buccaneers inside linebackers coach was rumored to be a candidate on both a Pederson-Jaguars staff and a potential Byron Leftwich-Jaguars staff.

Caldwell has never been a defensive coordinator before, but is a long-time protégé of Buccaneers' defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. He has been with the Bucs since 2019 and spent 2015-2018 as the assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach with the Jets. Caldwell first broke into the league with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent 2008-2012 with the Birds in a variety of roles. He played for six different teams in his 10-year playing career, including 1998-2001 with the Eagles.

The quarterback for the Eagles in 1999? Doug Pederson.

Vic Fangio

The recently let-go head coach of the Denver Broncos is regarded as one of the best defensive coordinators of the past decade. He interviewed in an unknown capacity with the Jaguars the week prior to Pederson's hiring; our partners at the Florida Times-Union report that, contrary to what national outlets reported, Fangio's interview was actually for defensive coordinator for a, at the time, still yet-to-be-determined head coach.

Fangio has served as the defensive coordinator for the Bears (2015-2018), 49ers (2011-2014), Texans (2002-2005), Colts (1999-2001), and Panthers (1995-1998). Fangio is also considered a preliminary candidate for the Dolphins open defensive coordinator post.

Quarterbacks Coach

Andrew Breiner

Sirius XM's Adam Caplan was the first to note that Breiner, most recently Florida International University's offensive coordinator and a member of the Eagles staff in 2020, could potentially be joining Pederson's staff. Prior to spending the 2020 season as a passing game analyst for the Eagles, Breiner was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State.

Offensive Line Coach

Eugene Chung

A first-round pick of the New England Patriots during his playing days, Chung was a part of Pederson's staff with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2019 (assistant offensive line coach/tight ends coach/run game coordinator). He broke into coaching in 2010 with the Eagles as the assistant offensive line coach before following Andy Reid and Pederson to Kansas City for two years. He then went back to the City of Brotherly Love alongside Pederson.

It has already been reported that George Warhop, a hold-over from the Doug Marrone Regime that made it onto Urban Meyer's staff one year ago, will not be retained.

Defensive Line Coach

Matt Burke

Sources tell First Coast News that Burke, Pederson's defensive line coach with the Eagles in 2020 and the Dolphins defensive coordinator from 2017-2018, could also be a candidate for DC with the Jaguars. Burke has been in the NFL since 2004, spending time with six different teams. He most recently was the game management coach for the Jets in 2021.

Defensive Backs Coach

Tim Hauck