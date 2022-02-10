Finally time: Tony Boselli elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jacksonville’s first-ever draft selection is first Jaguar into the Hall of Fame

He was as dominant a left tackle as there ever was for the Jaguars.

He was as dominant a left tackle as there was in his generation.

And tonight, Tony Boselli finally got the call.

In his sixth year as a finalist, the Jaguars’ first draft pick in franchise history became the first Jaguar ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight.

Boselli was voted to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1996 to 2000 and was a three-time All-Pro selection from 1997 to 1999. He was also named to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team. Boselli’s Jaguars played in two AFC Championship games during his tenure with the team.

"Tony’s well-deserved selection for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is long overdue and one of the greatest moments in the history of our franchise,” Jaguars Owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “Tony embraced being a Jaguar from the moment he was drafted and from there fought for Jacksonville as one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game."

But the 1995 No. 2 overall Draft selection’s career was limited to 91 games due to shoulder injuries. Thus, of the offensive line finalists, he owned the fewest Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections – and no Super Bowl rings.

In his 16th year on the ballot, though, the Hall of Fame voters finally saw past that limited body of work.