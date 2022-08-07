Jaguars Training Camp Day 9: Defense lays the boom during team drills

The defense won the day, delivering hard hits and held the offense to one touchdown during the goal line portion of team drills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For two weeks, heat and humidity has goaded violence during Jaguars training camp.

In the blink of an eye, the controlled choreography turned into a massive collision as safety Andre Cisco leveled running back Travis Etienne during a play in team drills.

"I need that...I missed that contact," Etienne said.

"I love that adrenaline, I love getting hit I love being physical, quickly I was reminded this is a physical game," he added.

It was the first hit during camp and the first hit Etienne has taken in a year after missing the 2021-2022 season with a foot injury.

"Today was a really vital day for us, because to go out there and be able to have those live reps with each other we definitely are going to gel stronger together and I think that's going to help us moving forward," Etienne said.

A few plays after being hit by Cisco, Etienne broke off another long run and was met by cornerback Tre Herndon. On the next play, Etienne was bulldozed in pass protection.

Etienne said he bumped his knee during the team session and wanted to keep playing, but was advised to go to the sideline from his quarterback and former Clemson teammate, Trevor Lawrence.

"He was like you good and I was like yea I'm good I want to play I haven't played it's live reps.... and he was like nah just be smart and that's when Trev signaled to get me out of there," Etienne said.

Etienne said he should be good to go for Monday's practice as he's looking forward to getting more live reps.

"For me to just start feeling myself I have to get those reps. These are my first live reps in forever and I feel like the first couple reps I wasn't myself I might have had great runs, but I feel like I wasn't as physical as I am and as I need to be. For me, I feel like it's repetition just getting those reps over and over again I feel like in a game I'm going to be down I'm going to be hurt I'm going to be fatigued and have to still get those reps," Etienne said.

The defense won the day during team drills, especially in the red zone.

The offense ran 8 plays on the goal line during team drills, but only scored once on a C.J. Beathard pass to Laquon Treadwell.

Foye Oluokun stood out during the live period as he made several tackles, including stuffing Snoop Conner at the 1-yard line during the goal line session.

In offensive and defensive line 1-on-1s Cam Robinson continued to dominate as he routinely locked up Travon Walker and Josh Allen.

Jamal Agnew (hip) and Foley Fatukasi (calf) participated in the live period. The two had been working their way back from injuries.