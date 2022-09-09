Sideline 2022 Week 3: Riverside's stout defense meets Mandarin's high-powered offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 3 of Sideline 2022 and we'll be bringing you games from all around the First Coast.
Our Game of the Week is the matchup between Riverside (2-0) and Mandarin (1-1).
Riverside is coming off a 7-6 win over Terry Parker and feature a stout defense that's only allowed 12 points all season.
"We got a great run-heavy defense." said Devin Herring, a Riverside Generals senior. "The defense gives it to us every day in practice, but it makes us better."
The Generals will have a big task in front of them as they will try to bottle up a talented Mandarin offense that features quarterback Tramell Jones and wide receiver Jaime French.
Mandarin is coming off a tough 27-20 loss to Bolles, but has already scored 47 points through its first two games.
Week 3 Cameras Rolling:
- Charlton County vs. University Christian (at Glynn County Stadium), 4:30pm
- Riverside at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
- Providence at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.
- Hawthorne at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
- Raines at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
- Bishop Kenny at Tocoi Creek 7 p.m.
- Fleming Island at Nease 7 p.m.
- Bolles at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.