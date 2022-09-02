Sideline 2022 Week 2: Trinity Christian's clash with Raines highlights a packed night on the First Coast

Join Chris Porter tonight at 11 for Week 2 highlights from Week 2 of Sideline 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 2 of Sideline 2022 and we'll be bringing you games from all around the First Coast.

Our Game of the Week is the matchup between the Trinity Christian Conquerors (1-0) and Raines Vikings (1-0).

The Conquerors are coming off a 48-40 win over Ed White and feature the dynamic backfield of Treyaun Webb and Darnell Rogers.

Fresh off two straight state championships, head coach Verlon Dorminey said the Conquerors feature a young roster this year.

It signals a bit of a rebuild at the powerhouse on the Westside.

"They have a lot to do in order to be successful like everybody else has but they don't have as many to do it with." Dorminey said. "We're really working on playing a lot of kids both ways this year."

Raines is coming off an impressive 19-13 win over Monsignor Pace (Miami).

The Vikings know they have an even bigger task in Trinity this week as they try to bottle up Rogers and Webb.

"You got to have the Baltimore Ravens defense but you know they have two great talented running backs but it's good to see that within the city that you have guys who can run the football who are highly recruited." Vikings head coach Donovan Masline said.

Week 2 Cameras Rolling:

- Terry Parker at Riverside 6:30pm

- Ed White at Sandalwood 6:30pm

- Menendez at Englewood 6:30pm

- Middleburg at Bishop Kenny 7pm

- Nease at Creekside 7pm

- Mandarin at Bolles 7:30pm