'Say Yes To Crack Night' happening Thursday at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Well, they've done it again.

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be saluting chiropractors and plumbers with a "Say Yes to Crack Night".

"They make sure our posture is great and keep things flowing behind the scenes and this night is for them," said the team on its website.

"Join us for a cracking good time including a whip cracking, egg cracking and a cracker eating contest."

It's also 'Thirsty Thursday' at the ballpark which means fans can purchase $2 12-oz. drafts and $3 24-oz. drafts of Budweiser products on the left-field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right-field bleachers.