Inaugural Jacksonville Seafood Festival scheduled for July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From fresh Mayport shrimp to smoked mullet and everything in between - here on the First Coast, we know seafood.

That's why this July the inaugural Jacksonville Seafood Festival is coming to the River City. The event promises to be "a culinary celebration of local cuisine, our fishing community, and the arts."

The one-day festival will take place on July 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Riverside under the Fuller Warren Bridge overlooking the St. Johns River and Downtown Jacksonville.

The festival will feature pop-up kitchens and food stations from local restaurants, a food truck village, makers and artists, art installations, live music, games and much more.

Attendees can expect a variety of fresh, local seafood from restaurants and food trucks including shrimp & oyster stations, a low country boil, bars with adult refreshments and more.

There will also be several non-seafood food options and a dog food truck.

The festival will be fundraising for several area nonprofits including Fur Sisters, The Jacksonville Jaycees, Wagoner Foundation and more.

TICKETS:

GENERAL ADMISSION EXPERIENCE PASS:

Today Only: $10 | Day of $30

Includes 1 complimentary adult beverages

Access to purchase food & drink from all vendors

All day access to the festival

VIP LOUNGE PASS:

Now: $70 | Day of $125 (50 Available)