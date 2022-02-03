Report: Jaguars interview former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for "high-ranking" front office position

Spielman was recently let go by the Minnesota Vikings after a 15-year run in Minneapolis, the past nine as general manager.

As Jaguars fans continue to clamor for owner Shad Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke (and as the Jaguars' head coaching search appears to hit another standstill): a twist.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the Jaguars had interviewed longtime NFL executive Rick Spielman for an undisclosed, high-ranking front office position on Monday. Spielman was fired by the Vikings in January after nine seasons as GM. He also served as the Miami Dolphins' GM in 2004.

The 59-year old Spielman had a consistent run of above-average personnel decisions in Minneapolis, drafting the likes of running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Eric Kendricks, among others. The Vikings made the playoffs four times under GM Spielman, compiling a record of 87-72-2. They never finished worse than 5-10-1, and they finished with a .500 record or better five times.

At this point, Jaguars' general manager Trent Baalke remains employed. It is unclear exactly which position in the front office Spielman interviewed for. Garafolo went on local 92.5 FM/1010XL and said he believes it is a position that would carry more power than Baalke's general manager post.