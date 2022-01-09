2022 head coach tracker: Who have the Jaguars requested

Will it be a former head coach? Or a rising-star, offensive coordinator? The Jaguars search for their ninth head coach is underway.

Following the firing of first-year head coach Urban Meyer in December, the Jaguars are searching for their third head coach in three seasons. While it remains to be seen if current general manager Trent Baalke will be around for his sixth head coach in as many seasons, he has sat in on the initial round of interviews.

Here are the candidates known to have interviewed already or reported to be interviewing in the weeks ahead.

Doug Pederson

The Super Bowl-winning head coach sat the 2021 season out after being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles in January 2020. Pederson led the Eagles from 2016-2020, taking over a team that was in shambles following the brief reign of head coach Chip Kelly. Under Pederson, the Eagles drafted quarterback Carson Wentz second-overall and proceeded to win the Super Bowl the following season (albeit under the direction of super sub quarterback Nick Foles). Pederson has a 42-37-1 record as an NFL head coach.

The former NFL quarterback served as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator from 2013-2015. He was the Eagles quarterback coach from 2011-2012.

Jim Caldwell

Another candidate with NFL head coaching experience, Caldwell led the Detroit Lions from 2014-2017, leading them to three of the four winning seasons they've had since 2000. That followed a stint as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator (2012-2013) in which the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII. Caldwell was also the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2011 after serving as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach the six seasons prior. The Colts claimed Super Bowl XLI in 2006. Caldwell is 62-50 as a head coach.

The University of Iowa graduate spent two decades coaching in the college ranks before making the jump to the NFL as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach in 2001.

Todd Bowles

With the Jaguars reportedly seeking stability in the form of a head coach with prior NFL head coaching experience, Pederson and Caldwell have been the go-to names. But don't forget: Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-2018. Of course, the Jets went 26-41 under Bowles, but he has bounced back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past three seasons.

A long-time defensive coordinator, Bowles has spent time as the Bucs DC (2019-Present), Arizona Cardinals (2013-2014), and Philadelphia Eagles (2012). He also served as assistant head coach and, eventually, interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2008-2011).

Byron Leftwich

The Jaguars' first-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft has gone onto make quite a name for himself as an offensive coordinator. Leftwich has spent the past three seasons under Bruce Arians in Tampa, winning the Super Bowl last season. He served as Cardinals quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator from 2017-2018.

Leftwich spent four seasons with Jacksonville, winning 24 games in 38 starts. After he was abruptly cut, Leftwich spent the next five seasons bouncing around the league as a back-up.

Kellen Moore

The career back-up has transitioned seamlessly to coaching. He has only been coaching since 2018, serving as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach and, now, offensive coordinator. But many around the league refer to Moore and Leftwich in the same breathe as the next "up-and-coming" offensive whiz kids to take on head coaching roles.

The Boise State legend spent six seasons in the league as a back-up, splitting his time equally between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in just three career games, all in 2015 for the Cowboys.

Bill O'Brien

The former Houston Texans head coach-turned Alabama offensive coordinator is the latest product to attempt to springboard from the "Nick Saban character rehabilitation center" to a head coaching role.

While O'Brien guided Bryce Young to the Heisman Trophy and Alabama back to the National Championship in his lone season in Tuscaloosa, his tenure in Houston ended in turmoil. While O'Brien was 54-52 in six seasons, he was fired after just four games into the 2020 season, months after adding roster control to his list of responsibilities. He infamously traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for an aging David Johnson and Day Two draft picks, while feuding with Texans legend J.J. Watt on his way out the door. Still, the Texans won the AFC South four times in six years under O'Brien.

Before his time in Houston, O'Brien was the first coach hired following the firing of Joe Paterno in 2012. In two seasons in Happy Valley, and in the wake of some of the strongest sanctions in college history, O'Brien finished 15-9. Previously, O'Brien spent five seasons with the New England Patriots in a variety of roles.

Nathaniel Hackett

You again!? Since being fired as Jaguars offensive coordinator in 2018, Hackett has bounced back tremendously as offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. With head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers, Hackett's offense has continued to churn out Top-15 finishes, with Rodgers claiming 2020 MVP honors and the Packers making it to the NFC Championship game both seasons.

Before jumping to Jacksonville in 2015, Hackett spent two seasons as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator under Doug Marrone. He also served as Marrone's coordinator from 2010-2012 at Syracuse. Hackett also had stints as an offensive quality control coach with both the Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Eberflus

An under-the-radar name that many have predicted will become a hot one in the months to come, Eberflus has overseen the evolution of the Indianapolis Colts' defense over the past four seasons. Upon arrival, the Colts ranked No. 30 in scoring and total defense. In one season, Eberflus had turned the Colts into the No. 10 defense in both categories. He's overseen the growth of homegrown talent, including Darius Leonard, Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore II.