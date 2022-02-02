Report: Jaguars part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Cullen after one year

Cullen is a finalist for several other defensive coordinator openings. The report also comes on the heels of Doug Pederson's second interview with the Jags.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While they still do not know who their next head coach will be, the Jacksonville Jaguars have at least made clear there will be a change at defensive coordinator.

ESPN's Field Yates reported late Wednesday evening that the team and first-year defensive coordinator Joe Cullen had parted ways. Cullen was among the staffers from Urban Meyer's regime that remained under-contract and were still reporting to TIAA Bank Field until a new coach and subsequent staff were chosen.

Cullen is also considered a finalist to succeed newly-minted Chicago Bears head coach as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

In his first season ever as an NFL defensive coordinator, Cullen orchestrated some flashes of brilliance (a 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills; a dominant, season-finale win over the same Colts) and guided a rag-tag defense to modest success. The Jaguars' defense ranked 20th in total defense and finished in the Top-10 in passing defense.