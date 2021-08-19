Petition wants to rename FSU's Stadium Drive after Bobby Bowden

Stadium Drive, surrounding Doak Campbell Stadium, would become Bobby Bowden Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Robert “Bobby” Bowden, the fourth all-time winningest coach in college football history, succumbed to a long-time illness earlier this month.

Now, fans are efforting a petition to rename the road that borders the stadium he spent so much of his life inside at Florida State University.

Stadium Drive would become Bobby Bowden Boulevard.

So far the petition has around 1,000 signatures on Change.org.

"Bobby Bowden was the most influential coach in Florida State University history," writes Michael Halbrook, the petition organizer. "He built a dynasty recognized but the NCAA and the college football world. He lead the Seminoles to 2 National Championships and 12 ACC championships. Time to honor the late Coach with the road in front of Doak Campbell Stadium after this FSU legend."

Halbrook addressed the petition to Leon County Government, City of Tallahassee, the Florida Governor, Florida State Senate, Florida State House and other influential state politicians.

"Coach Bowden is the reason FSU is where it is today! He dedicated 34 years at FSU and continued to do so until the end. Thank you to Coach, Ann and the Bowden family," commented Ira Handelsman or Crystal Lake, IL.

"Coach Bowden was an amazing man on and off the field. He was a father figure to so many players. He not only made FSU a powerhouse but had affects on ALL of college football. He is a legend," writes Kacey Maxwell, of Tallahassee.