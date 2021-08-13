'He brought love': FSU fans, close friends remember former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden

Many may know him for his achievements on the field but it was who he was off the field that fans remembered the most.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Over one hundred fans showed up at the Moore Athletic Center to honor legendary Coach Bobby Bowden.

“He brought Jesus. He brought unity. He brought love. He brought fatherhood to the ones that didn’t have," said Mary Joe O’ Donnell. She was the former defense of secretary at FSU for ten seasons and worked closely with Bowden.

“He always said that he wanted his legacy to be that he brought God to FSU," O'Donnell said.

Gwen Gilbert who has been a fan of Bowden for decades said she not only appreciates him for being a great coach, but also for being a great man.

“Looking after others seeing how he can improve things. Making things better," said Gilbert.

First Coast News spoke with another fan who said she agreed with Gilbert.

“I just feel like if you ever were around him even just for a little while you saw and understood," said Gwen Chapman.