Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Flags at Florida's State Capitol have been ordered to half-staff in memory of legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order directing both the United States and State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday at the Leon County Courthouse, City Hall of Tallahassee and the State Capitol.

"[Bowden] lived a remarkable life with a strong Christian foundation serving God’s purpose on and off the field. Bowden was the inaugural recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen award the Governor can give," DeSantis wrote in his executive order.

Bowden died on Sunday, Aug. 9 at the age of 91 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He coached Florida State University for 34 years from 1976-2009 and is second on the major college victories list, according to ESPN.

During his time coaching the Seminoles, he led the team to two national championships, 12 ACC championships, and 14 consecutive seasons listed in the Associated Press' Top Five, according to FSU. The university says he also coached two Heisman Trophy winners and a Rhodes Scholar.