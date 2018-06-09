JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Following weeks of hype, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey attempted to temper the talk regarding his Week 1 matchup against New York Giants All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday,

Addressing local media for the first time in two weeks, Ramsey downplayed the significance of his one-on-one battle against Beckham Jr. The third-year cornerback believes the focus should dwell on the clash between the Jaguars and the Giants overall.

"A lot of people are going to try to make it about me and [Beckham Jr.] specifically," Ramsey said. "That's not what it's about. Football is a team game."

Ramsey has complimented Beckham Jr. in the past. Despite this being their first time facing each other, the topic of their Week 1 matchup was brought up several times during this offseason. Ramsey remained complimentary just days before the battle.

"He has all-around game in my opinion," Ramsey said regarding Beckham Jr. "[He's] viewed as one of the top [wide receivers] in the game by everyone I believe and he backs it up when he goes out there and plays. A premier player for their team, so of course, that's a fun matchup, that's a fun challenge."

Ramsey was named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection following his second season. Beckham Jr. is a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Regardless of the talent on both teams, the spotlight will ultimately fall on the squads' respective best players. Ramsey may not elect to encourage the attention but he will be the subject of many headlines this weekend.

"It's a team game," Ramsey said. "It's 11 vs. 11. It's not [just] me versus him all game. I'll be on him a fair amount but I'm sure other guys will be on him as well."

Ramsey has developed a reputation of being a prominent trash talker. Beckham Jr. has said that Ramsey won't get into his head this weekend.

However, the young cornerback plans to rely more on his play than his mouth this weekend against his all-star competition.

"It don't really matter to me, my play is what really gets people talking, to be honest," Ramsey said. "[The trash talk] is just extra on top. I'm going to be me. I don't think that's something we need to talk about week in and week out, I'm going to be me all the time."

The Jaguars will face the Giants at Metlife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

