The Jaguars took part in their 10th consecutive fully padded practice on Saturday. The session followed the team's preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

- The Jaguars removed defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) before practice. Fowler missed the team's first 11 training camp practices and the preseason opener against the Saints. The former first-round pick returned to practice but it is unclear if he will see preseason game action any time soon.

Dante Fowler vs Will Poehls: 1 on 1 pass rush. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/VFTxfyaJLl — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 11, 2018

- Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and wide receivers Keelan Cole (foot) and DeAndre Smelter (concussion) returned to practice after missing the preseason opener with injuries. Campbell and Smelter missed the majority of the last week's practice sessions as well.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (abdomen) and offensive tackles Will Richardson (shoulder) and Jermey Parnell (knee) participated in practice to varying degrees. All three wore full pads during the workout.

Offensive guard Andrew Norwell (calf), offensive tackle Josh Wells (eye), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (shoulder), linebackers Brooks Ellis (concussion) and Blair Brown (concussion) and nose tackle Eli Ankou (knee) all missed practice.

Wells and Brown were injured during the preseason opener. Norwell felt calf tightness during warmups before the game and sat out of the matchup. Smoot, Parnell, Bryan, Ellis, Smelter, Ankou and Richardson didn't dress for the preseason game due to pre-existing injuries.

- The Jaguars' pass rush stood out during team drills. First Coast News counted three "sacks" during the 11-on-11 periods. The first sack was produced by Fowler, who quickly beat rookie offensive tackle Brandon Smith around the edge for what would have been a sack on backup quarterback Cody Kessler. One play later, starting SAM linebacker Leon Jacobs broke free on a blitz to produce a "sack" on quarterback Blake Bortles. Later on, defensive end Carroll Phillips was able to "sack" third-string quarterback Tanner Lee.

While this was Fowler's first practice, Jacobs and Phillips have impressed throughout training camp. Jacobs has been used frequently as a blitzer since taking on the starting strong-side linebacker job and he has produced "sacks" regularly. Phillips has been developing as a pass rusher this summer, which is a good sign for him and a bad sign for Smoot, his former college teammate.

- It was an accurate day for Bortles and Kessler. First Coast News tracked Bortles' passes during 11-on-11 drills and he completed 20-of-26 attempts. Kessler fared similarly well, completing 14-of-16 passing attempts.

Bortles' highlight of the day came on a deep throw to wide receiver Dede Westbrook, who caught the ball despite solid coverage from undrafted cornerback Tre Herndon during an 11-on-11 period. Bortles also threw a perfect pass over the middle to Cole in traffic.

Kessler was part of the play of the day, as he connected with rookie wide receiver DJ Chark, who leaped over undrafted cornerback Quenton Meeks for a highlight reel catch. Kessler launched the jump ball 30 yards downfield with Meeks running step-for-step with Chark. The wide receiver simply out-muscled the defensive back with a sensational grab in the air.

- With Parnell and Richardson sidelined for team drills, guard Josh Walker took some reps at right tackle. Walker's chances of making the team could be heightened by his potential versatility.

- Running back Leonard Fournette was targeted quite frequently in the passing game during team drills. The second-year player caught the ball cleanly and showed off impressive burst following the catch. Fournette looks like a natural as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

- The Jaguars worked on kick return drills during practice. Chark, Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens worked as the kick returners.

- Football Follies Alert: Bortles threw a pass across the middle during 11-on-11 drills. Linebacker Telvin Smith got at least one hand on the ball, forcing it into the air. Bortles' original target, Westbrook, then ran by in stride and caught the pass for a big gain.

- The Undrafted Report: Safety C.J. Reavis produced an interception during 7-on-7 drills. Bortles was targeting Cole across the middle of the field and Reavis was able to jump in front of the pass for the pick. Reavis flashed as a playmaker during the offseason program and has recently revamped his buzz due to his performances in practice and in the preseason opener against the Saints.

Undrafted safety CJ Reavis picks off Blake Bortles during 7 on 7. Bortles was targeting Keelan Cole. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/4EfPm6lM9V — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 11, 2018

- ROSTER MOVES: Following practice, the Jaguars signed cornerbacks Kenneth Acker and Bryce Canady. To make room for the two additions, the Jaguars waived cornerback Charlie Miller and released cornerback Dexter McDougle.

- The Jaguars will practice again on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The team will wear full pads for the 11th consecutive practice.

