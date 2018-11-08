JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- The Jaguars removed defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Saturday.

Fowler missed the team's first 11 training camp practices and the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. The former first-round pick will return to practice but it is unclear if he will see preseason game action any time soon.

"I'm just happy to see him back to start playing," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said before practice on Saturday. "Obviously, he's worked hard to get back, strengthening and everything, and we'll return him to practice. He'll come back out and we'll work him there. I'm excited to see him. He's put in a lot of work and we'll see him on the field and see what he can do."

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Fowler's return adds even more weight to the Jaguars' heavy depth along the defensive line. With Calais Campbell (calf), Eli Ankou (knee), Dawuane Smoot (ankle) and Taven Bryan (abdomen) all battling injuries as well, Fowler's return to practice helps the Jaguars even out the pass rushing reps.

Fowler is coming off a career year, as he produced 26 tackles and 10 sacks in 19 games (including the playoffs). Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Fowler will be able to hit the free-agent market next offseason.

The Jaguars declined Fowler's fifth-year contract option in May. The defensive end will be suspended for the regular-season opener against the New York Giants in Week 1 due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Fowler will likely back up Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue for a third consecutive season. The former Gators star will compete with Lerentee McCray and Carroll Phillips for playing time during the preseason. Fowler could also play behind Campbell at the strong-side defensive end position.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV