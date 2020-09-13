x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars will remain in locker room for both anthems prior to kick-off against the Colts

The Jaguars kick-off the 2020 season against Indianapolis at 1 p.m.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars center Tyler Shatley (69) holds his hand over his heart during the National Anthem on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Like several other NFL teams this Opening Weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made the team-wide decision to remain in the locker room for both the playing of "The Star Spangled Banner" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing." 

The team released a statement detailing their decision prior to kick-off. 

"We understand that not everyone will agree with our position and demonstration, however we hope that all will seek to understand the reason for it. We all want the same thing: equality and justice."

Credit: Jaguars PR

The Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars' opponent Sunday, remained on the field on the goal line for the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The Colts returned to the locker room, then came back out for the national anthem. Only one member of the organization knelt: head coach Frank Reich. 

Previously, the Miami Dolphins had announced they would remain in the locker room during both anthems prior to their game against the New England Patriots. Several other teams across the National Football League have also made similar decisions. 

The Jaguars and Colts will kick-off at 1 p.m. from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. That game is the only one on the Opening Day docket that is scheduled to have limited fans in attendance. 