Jaguars sign QB CJ Beathard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could this mean a trade of Gardner Minshew is imminent? The Jaguars announced Wednesday afternoon they picked up the former 6th round draft pick CJ Beathard. The former 49ers QB has been in the league since 2017 and has 12 career starts.

Beathard’s grandfather, Bobby Beathard, spent 38 years working in the NFL, including 22 seasons as general manager of Washington (1978-88) and San Diego (1989-2000), and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Beathard’s brother, Tucker, is a country music singer, and his father, Casey, is a country music songwriter and has co-written singles for artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church.