JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars started trimming their roster on Friday ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. 53-man roster deadline.

Below are live updates of the roster moves, along with our thoughts on each transaction:

- Undrafted cornerback Tre Herndon was told that he made the Jaguars' initial 53-man roster, a league source told First Coast News on Friday. Herndon was the starting nickel cornerback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this week's preseason finale. The roster is currently at 86 players as of 2:45 p.m.

#Jaguars CB Tre Herndon has been told he has made the 53-man roster, per source. He was signed as an UDFA out of Vanderbilt. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 31, 2018

KAYE'S TAKE: If you've been paying attention, you shouldn't be surprised that Herndon made the roster. He has played well on defense and special teams through training camp and the preseason. His versatility as a boundary and nickel cornerback offers the Jaguars a lot of upside to work with.

- Tight end David Grinnage was cut by the Jaguars during the initial wave of transactions, a league source told First Coast News. Grinnage failed to really separate from the competition during training camp and the preseason.

The #Jaguars have waived TE David Grinnage, source says. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 31, 2018

KAYE'S TAKE: The former practice squad player didn't offer up much during training camp or the preseason. He may have another shot at the practice roster when he clears waivers.

- Wide receiver/punter returner Jaydon Mickens has been told that he has made the team's initial 53-man roster, a league source told First Coast News. Mickens was a healthy scratch on Thursday, so the odds were in his favor even before he was told he made the team.

#Jaguars WR/PR Jaydon Mickens has officially been told he's made the 53-man roster, per source. He was a healthy scratch for the preseason finale last night. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 31, 2018

KAYE'S TAKE: Mickens clearly out-shined the rest of his competition at punt returner this summer. An underrated wide receiver, Mickens could provide a gadget or deep-threat mismatch for the Jaguars this season.

- Offensive lineman Michael Dunn was cut by the Jaguars, a league source told First Coast News. He may have interest on the waiver wire with the offensive line being a position of great weakness throughout the league.

The #Jaguars have waived OL Michael Dunn, source says. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 31, 2018

KAYE'S TAKE: Dunn failed to stand out, despite being signed during training camp. Now subject to waivers, Dunn could get a shot on the Jaguars' practice squad or somewhere else.

- ProFootballTalk reported this morning that defensive end Carroll Phillips was waived the Jaguars, cutting the roster to 88. Phillips returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown during the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Jaguars cut defensive end Carroll Phillips https://t.co/130a7ro420 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 31, 2018

KAYE'S TAKE: Phillips carved out a role on special teams during last season's playoff run. He may not get an opportunity to continue his work in Jacksonville as he will now be subject to waivers. The Jaguars could stash him on the practice squad if he makes it through waivers.

