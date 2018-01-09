Following 36 transactions, the Jaguars have established their initial 53-man roster. While the majority of the group won't come as a surprise, a handful of holdovers may be considered intriguing roster decisions.

Although the initial roster has been set, several depth players will still be anxiously awaiting their prolonged fate. The Jaguars' front office will be searching the waiver wire to find upgrades at multiple positions.

It's important to keep in mind that the roster you see right now may not feature the same names as the group on Sunday, as the waiver wire will probably have at least some impact on the Jaguars' depth chart.

QUARTERBACK (2, 2)

Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler

THOUGHTS: The Jaguars' quarterback situation has been set since the preseason. Bortles had the strongest training camp of his career this summer but the preseason left a bit to be desired. The Jaguars are hoping Bortles can recalibrate and deliver better results this season. Kessler led six scoring drives during the preseason and only produced two interceptions during team drills this summer. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is seemingly entrenched as Bortles' backup and at a cheap price.

RUNNING BACK (4, 6)

Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant (KR), Tommy Bohanon (FB)

THOUGHTS: Fournette is the focal point of the Jaguars' offense and will be for the foreseeable future. Yeldon and Grant should receive split looks in the backfield behind the workhorse. Bohanon returns as the starting fullback after having a successful comeback season last year.

WIDE RECEIVER (6, 12)

Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark, Jaydon Mickens (PR), Rashad Greene

THOUGHTS: The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee for the season due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason. Cole, who was a starter throughout camp, will take on the mantle as the Jaguars' top receiver for right now. The Jaguars feel good about their other two starters in Moncrief and Westbrook. That trio should move around quite frequently with Chark and Greene rotating into spots. Chark had a strong camp and he could be the next man up if injuries pile on. Mickens will be the team's starting punt returner yet again.

TIGHT END (3, 15)

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, James O'Shaughnessy, Niles Paul

THOUGHTS: The Jaguars are going surprisingly light at the tight end position for the initial roster. Seferian-Jenkins is clearly the starter at the position, as he has offers the highest upside as a receiver. O'Shaughnessy and Paul are veteran special teamers with the ability to make plays in the passing game when needed. Fans should keep an eye on the waiver wire for this position this weekend.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10, 25)

Cam Robinson, Jermey Parnell, Andrew Norwell, A.J. Cann, Brandon Linder, Tyler Shatley, Chris Reed, Josh Wells, Will Richardson, Josh Walker

THOUGHTS: The starting five has been established since the start of training camp. Robinson, Cann and Parnell have all shown improvement after working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather this offseason. Norwell was paid big bucks to replace Patrick Omameh and he should be a massive upgrade over the departed lineman. Linder is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in the preseason but Shatley has proven to be excellent insurance at the center position. Reed, Wells and Walker have been around the team for quite some time and should fit right into their incumbent roles. Richardson is the lone new backup for the group, as he was the team's fourth-round pick this year.

DEFENSIVE END (4*, 29)

Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell, Dawuane Smoot, Lerentee McCray (Suspended List: Dante Fowler)

THOUGHTS: With Fowler on the suspended list for Week 1, the Jaguars decided to stick with what they know. Ngakoue and Campbell are the returning Pro Bowl pass rushers, while Smoot and McCray return in similar roles from last season. McCray had a strong summer while Smoot recently recovered from an ankle injury.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (6, 35)

Malik Jackson, Marcell Dareus, Abry Jones, Taven Bryan, Eli Ankou, Michael Bennett

THOUGHTS: Jackson is firmly entrenched as the team's starting three-technique and is one of the best in the league at that position. Dareus and Jones will continue to rotate at the nose tackle position for the foreseeable future. Bryan, the team's first-round pick, will rotate throughout the line, as he plays both three-technique and big end. Behind the "Big 4" are Ankou and Bennett, who each have a lot of familiarity with the defense as holdovers from last year.

LINEBACKER (5, 40)

Telvin Smith, Myles Jack, Leon Jacobs, Blair Brown, Donald Payne

THOUGHTS: The Jaguars will most likely keep an eye on the waiver wire at the linebacker position. While it's hard to find a more dynamic nickel linebacker pairing than Smith and Jack, the Jaguars have little experience elsewhere at the position. Jacobs, a seventh-round rookie, earned the starting SAM linebacker spot with a strong camp and preseason. Brown and Payne return as backups but it is unclear the level of trust the team has in pair at this point. The Jaguars may look to add a sixth player to the mix this weekend.

CORNERBACK (5, 45)

Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, D.J. Hayden, Tyler Patmon, Tre Herndon

THOUGHTS: The Jaguars have All-Pros on each side of the field with Ramsey and Bouye returning for another season. The duo is the best in the league. Hayden was signed to a nice contract to replace Aaron Colvin and so far he has looked solid in the nickel cornerback role. Patmon will back up all three positions as he showed off his talent and versatility this summer. Herndon is the lone undrafted free agent to make the roster after a strong camp on defense and special teams.

SAFETY (5, 50)

WHO'S IN: Tashaun Gipson, Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, Cody Davis, Jarrod Wilson

THOUGHTS: The Jaguars are stacked at the safety position. Gipson and Church will return as starters while Harrison serves as the main backup to both spots. Davis and Wilson are special teams aces with a lot of upside on defense.

SPECIALISTS (3, 53)

Carson Tinker (LS), Logan Cooke (P), Josh Lambo (K)

THOUGHTS: The Jaguars will welcome back Lambo and Tinker for another season. Their consistency will be important as they mentor a rookie punter. Cooke is coming off a very strong camp and preseason.

