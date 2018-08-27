The Jaguars trimmed their roster to the NFL's 53-man limit on Saturday. While there were few surprising moves, Jacksonville did let go of plenty of potential from their training camp roster.

Below are our thoughts on the 36 moves the team made to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster limit:

SUSPENDED LIST

DE Dante Fowler

The Jaguars were able to prepare for Fowler's one-game suspension as far back as July. Fowler will allow the team to technically house 54 players heading into Week 1. Following the conclusion of Fowler's suspension, he will return to the lineup. The Jaguars will need to make a roster move to open up space for Fowler, who will be coming off the suspension list. He can return to the team on Monday, Sept. 10.

RELEASED

DT Sealver Siliga

Signed during training camp, Siliga received a decent amount of work during the preseason. A veteran with plenty of NFL experience, Siliga could resurface down the road in Jacksonville if injuries pop up during the regular season. Keep in mind, if Siliga was on the Week 1 roster, his entire salary would have become guaranteed.

WAIVED

QB Tanner Lee

This year's sixth-round pick struggled mightily throughout training camp, tossing regular interceptions and poorly placed passes. Lee was a draft pick, so the Jaguars could still value you him as a developmental passer. Jacksonville's front office may be hoping to stash him on the practice squad.

CB Quenton Meeks

Meeks was a notable undrafted free-agent addition in May. While he flashed and earned praise from the coaching staff, he clearly got caught up in the numbers game of the roster. Meeks has a notable reputation and made some plays during the preseason so he should be a waiver wire pickup elsewhere.

CB Jalen Myrick

Myrick was a seventh-round pick last year. He was praised for his dynamic speed but his game didn't really reflect his notable quickness. He flashed at times on special teams but that clearly wasn't enough for the Jaguars front office. His speed and draft pedigree should get him looks elsewhere.

FS C.J. Reavis

An offseason program standout, Reavis got caught in a numbers game in Jacksonville. The Jaguars' safety group is very deep and Reavis paid the price for that depth. Unfortunately, Reavis was placed in the league's concussion protocol following the Jaguars' third preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. He has apparently been cleared as he was not designated as a waived/injury player by the team.

G/T William Poehls

Poehls spent all of last season on the active roster but never appeared in an actual game. While he built some buzz this summer, he was unable to earn a spot on the main roster for the second straight year. He could be an option for the practice squad.

WR Allen Lazard

The undrafted rookie had a lot of buzz coming out of Iowa State but failed to play up to the talk this summer. He's a favorite in draft circles, so he may receive interest elsewhere. If the Jaguars can manage to get him on the practice squad, he could develop into a solid role player at wide receiver or tight end.

WR Shane Wynn

Wynn seemed to be poised for a breakout earlier this offseason but it was not to be. However, he could receive interest elsewhere as a solid gadget player. Wynn has the talent to play in the NFL.

RB Brandon Wilds

Wilds produced a solid preseason of tape but will now have to look elsewhere for work. The Jaguars liked the depth they had at running back and Wilds serves as the collateral damage.

TE David Grinnage

The former practice squad player didn't offer up much during training camp or the preseason. He may have another shot at the practice roster when he clears waivers.

OT Michael Dunn

Dunn failed to stand out, despite being signed during training camp. Now subject to waivers, Dunn could get a shot on the Jaguars' practice squad or somewhere else.

DE Carroll Phillips

Phillips carved out a role on special teams during last season's playoff run. He may not get an opportunity to continue his work in Jacksonville as he will now be subject to waivers. The Jaguars could stash him on the practice squad if he makes it through waivers.

CB Charlie Miller

Miller was brought back last week after being waived following the first preseason game. The Dartmouth alum spent most of last season on the practice squad.

DE Lyndon Johnson

Johnson had his moments during the preseason but those standout spots weren't enough to secure a place on the roster. He will likely be viewed as a developmental defensive tackle on the practice squad.

RB Tim Cook

Cook received less playing time during the preseason than most expected. The message was clear that the Jaguars felt they had better options elsewhere. Cook would be a solid addition to a practice squad.

WR Montay Crockett

Crockett's second stint with the Jaguars ends much like his first opportunity: on the waiver wire. Crockett could get a look on the practice squad here or elsewhere.

WR DeAndre Smelter

The journeyman wide receiver never established himself as much of a threat. He will continue his NFL journey on a practice squad somewhere.

TE Scott Orndoff

Signed in the middle of the offseason, Orndoff received very few opportunities. He had a nice touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints but otherwise silent throughout most of the preseason.

C/G Tony Adams

Adams joined the Jaguars during training camp and received looks as the third-string center. His work against the Atlanta Falcons during the third preseason game likely decided his fate.

G/T KC McDermott

The undrafted free agent from Miami was the victim of the Jaguars' defensive line throughout the summer. He was more or less a camp body in the offensive line competition.

OT Brandon Smith

The undrafted rookie signed with the Jaguars following a tryout during rookie minicamp. A developmental lineman, Smith will likely be added to the practice squad if he passes through waivers.

DE Hunter Dimick

Dimick may be headed back to the practice squad for a second straight year. The former undrafted free-agent played a lot during the preseason but still has a need for major development. He may have his number called during the season.

DE Darius Jackson

The small-school prospect showed some talent as a pass rusher during training camp. He still needs time to develop and will probably receive that opportunity on the practice squad.

LB Nick DeLuca

DeLuca signed with the Jaguars midway through the preseason and wasn't given many opportunities to shine. He will now look for work elsewhere.

LB Reggie Hunter

The undrafted rookie failed to stick out during his time in Jacksonville. Buried among a group of inexperienced linebackers, Hunter may have trouble latching on elsewhere.

LB Andrew Motuapuaka

The undersized linebacker received plenty of playing time during the preseason but failed to impress the Jaguars enough to keep him. He should be a good bet for the practice squad if he makes it through waivers unclaimed.

LB Deon King

The journeyman linebacker will need to look for a new squad after a quiet summer. He has experience in the NFL, so he could get looks on the market eventually.

CB Bryce Canady

The Jacksonville native spent three weeks with the Jaguars. He failed to stick out during three preseason appearances.

CB Dee Delaney

The Miami alum signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted earlier this year. Delaney made some plays during training camp but was clearly outplayed by his fellow undrafted cornerbacks. He could be a good fit for the practice squad.

CB Sammy Seamster

While he received significant playing time with the starting unit during the offseason program, Seamster's grip on a roster spot slipped early on during the preseason. While he has good size at the position, Seamster was regularly beat in coverage once the pads came on.

WR Dorren Miller

The undrafted rookie had his moments in practice during training camp but didn't do enough to make the active roster. He seems poised for a practice squad spot somewhere.

WAIVED/INJURED

*These injured players will be subject to the waiver wire but will revert to the team's injured reserve list if they go unclaimed.

TE DeAndre Goolsby

Goolsby was signed midway through training camp. While he had his moments during practice, he was never given much playing time in the preseason. Grinnage will revert to the team's injured reserve if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

LB Manase Hungalu

The undrafted rookie signed with the Jaguars following a minicamp workout in May. Like most of the undrafted defensive players on the 90-man roster, Hungalu was buried on the depth chart. It is unclear what type of injury he suffered but he will likely begin his first NFL regular season on the injury list.

TE Ben Koyack

The former seventh-round pick had a decent run in Jacksonville, including the game-winning touchdown catch in the Jaguars' first playoff victory in a decade. While his blocking ability was on point, Koyack wasn't a regular contributor in the passing game.

INJURED RESERVE

CB Kenneth Acker

Acker was signed in the middle of the preseason and received little playing time. He suffered an ankle injury during the preseason finale against the Buccaneers on Thursday.

