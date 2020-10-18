Jaguars' struggles continue in a 34-16 loss to Lions

After winning the season opener, Jacksonville has now lost five straight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Even a little "home cookin'" for the first time in three weeks could not right the ship.

The Jaguars' defense struggled early. The offense was anemic. Their kicker missed a field goal for the fifth straight game (in his defense, this was kicker Jon Brown's first-ever NFL game).

Not exactly a recipe for success. And the box score reflected as such: Jacksonville fell to the Lions (2-3) 34-16 at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, in a game that was never really that close.

After the Jaguars went three-and-out on the opening drive of the game, Matthew Stafford and the Lions marched right down the field, the fourth time in six games the Jaguars' opponent has scored on its opening drive. Detroit would score another touchdown on its second drive, putting the Jaguars in a 14-3 hole, and never looked back.

Stafford finished 19 of 31 for 223 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. All three of Detroit's running backs saw action, with rookie D'Andre Swift leading the way with 116 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. The Lions had 25 first downs compared to the Jaguars 16.

After starting five of six to begin the day, Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars' offense struggled to get any sort of continuity in the second half. Minshew finished 25 of 44 for 243 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. He was picked off once and also had a fumble.

Facing the worst-rushing defense in the league, the Jaguars were held to 44 yards on the ground. Rookie James Robinson had 29 yards on 12 carries, but did score his first receiving touchdown of his career.

The lone bright spot was wide receiver Keelan Cole, the first Jaguars' receiver to go over 100 yards in a single season. The fourth-year receiver had 143 yards on six catches.