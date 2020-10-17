x
Jaguars place 12 players on Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

After a practice squad player tested positive Saturday, the Jaguars plan to still have a game Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed the following players on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list:

  • Cottrell, Nathan (RB, Georgia Tech)
  • Ellefson, Ben (TE, North Dakota State)
  • Evans, Nate (LB, Central Florida)
  • Giles-Harris, Joe (LB, Duke)
  • Godwin, Terry (WR, Georgia)
  • Hammond, Josh (WR, Florida)
  • Hilbers, Jared (T, Washington)
  • McDermott, KC (Miami-FL)
  • Middleton, Doug (DB, Appalachian State)
  • Nurse, Josh (DB, Utah)
  • Pleasants, Austen (T, Ohio)
  • Quinn, Trey (WR, Southern Methodist)

The Jaguars also placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • Josh Mauro (DE, Stanford)