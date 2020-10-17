Jaguars place 12 players on Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed the following players on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list:
- Cottrell, Nathan (RB, Georgia Tech)
- Ellefson, Ben (TE, North Dakota State)
- Evans, Nate (LB, Central Florida)
- Giles-Harris, Joe (LB, Duke)
- Godwin, Terry (WR, Georgia)
- Hammond, Josh (WR, Florida)
- Hilbers, Jared (T, Washington)
- McDermott, KC (Miami-FL)
- Middleton, Doug (DB, Appalachian State)
- Nurse, Josh (DB, Utah)
- Pleasants, Austen (T, Ohio)
- Quinn, Trey (WR, Southern Methodist)
The Jaguars also placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:
- Josh Mauro (DE, Stanford)