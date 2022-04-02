Jaguars set to introduce new head coach Doug Pederson

Pederson most recently coached the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons. In the 2017 season, Pederson led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is set to introduce the team's new head coach Doug Pederson at a press conference at TIAA Bank Field Saturday at noon.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is set to introduce the team's new head coach Doug Pederson at a press conference at TIAA Bank Field Saturday at noon. He arrived in Jacksonville via a private jet earlier Saturday.

Pederson comes to Jacksonville after a tumultuous year headed by Urban Meyer, who was fired after less than a year with the team. The Jaguars ultimately finished the season 3-14.

Still, the Jaguars have promise for the future with the highly touted quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm and the number 1 draft pick in April.

Pederson is an alum of Northeast Louisiana University and played quarterback for 13 years in the NFL, most notably as a backup to Dan Marino and Brett Farve.

After four seasons as a high school football coach, Pederson joined Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia as an offensive coach, eventually rising to the quarterbacks coach in 2011. In 2013, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs as the offensive coordinator.

In 2016, Pederson returned to Philadelphia as the head coach, replacing Chip Kelly. After missing the playoffs in his first season, Pederson led the Eagles to a 13-3 regular season and a Super Bowl berth in the 2017 season.

At Super Bowl LII, Pederson led the Eagles to their first championship since 1960, despite the loss of their starting quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 14.

After going out early in the playoffs in his two subsequent seasons, Pederson's Eagles missed the playoffs in 2020, leading to his dismissal from the team. He ended his tenure with a record of 42-37-1.

Pederson did not coach during the 2021 season.

Doug Pederson is the 7th head coach in Jaguars history, not counting interim coaches.