Jaguars players, social media react to the hiring of Doug Pederson as head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars made it official on Thursday night: former-Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will now become the ninth head coach in Jaguars' history.
Among the first to sound-off on the hire: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Lawrence and Pederson spoke on the phone Thursday evening. Following the announcement, Lawrence tweeted his support of his new head coach.
Here's what others around the league are saying about the Jaguars' decision to hire Pederson: