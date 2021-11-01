Jags' James Robinson day-to-day with foot injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars starting running back James Robinson will be a day-to-day decision as he recovered from a foot injury.
The second-year back out of Illinois State left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after apparently bruising his heel, according to Coach Urban Meyer. The Jags lost the game 31-7.
He underwent testing on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Robinson is questionable for Jacksonville's game against the Buffalo Bills next week.
Robinson has 482 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.