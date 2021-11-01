Jags' James Robinson day-to-day with foot injury

Robinson is questionable for Jacksonville's game against the Buffalo Bills next week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars starting running back James Robinson will be a day-to-day decision as he recovered from a foot injury.

The second-year back out of Illinois State left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after apparently bruising his heel, according to Coach Urban Meyer. The Jags lost the game 31-7.

He underwent testing on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

