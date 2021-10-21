Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton discusses playing under Urban Meyer for a second time

Hamilton played for Meyer at Ohio State for two years before trading in the red and white for teal and gold.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer coached college football at Ohio State from 2012 to 2018. He won 83 games there, lost only nine, and while that success hasn't been seen here in Duval County yet, a Jags defensive tackle who played for Meyer at Ohio State believes good things are to come.

This is Davon Hamilton's second season with the Jaguars. The 6 '4," 320-pound nose tackle has definitely seen the team struggle, but he believes Meyer's coaching will lead to more wins this season.

“I love Ohio State. It’s obviously where I grew up around and lived around my whole entire life," Davon Hamilton said.

That's where Hamilton first met Meyer. He played under him for two years.

“I’m very grateful for him," Hamilton said. "I’m glad my brother’s there and happy he’s enjoying it as well.”

The familiarity continues to grow now that both of the former Buckeyes have traded white and red in for teal and gold.

“It’s very exciting because of the hype he brings and just his overall philosophy and culture that he brings. I feel like we really needed him here in Jacksonville. In college it was the same way, so I’m really excited about it," Hamilton said.

The Jaguars finally won a game on Sunday in London and snapped a 20-game losing streak. Davon believes progress will continue under Meyer's coaching.

“I see a team that’s slowly becoming more confident, building more structure, and ultimately becoming better every day," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he continues to see improvement with the team and is hoping for more wins this season.