Silver Alert: Jacksonville police looking for missing man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Jacksonville man who is showing signs of dementia. The family of Johnny Ray Dove reported him missing Sunday. Police say Dove has also been diagnosed with cancer. He was last seen in the city's Tallulah and Norwood areas driving a gold 2005 Buick Terraza minivan bearing Florida tag ‘976 3TE.’
Dove is 5'6", 225 pounds, with brown eyes, and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with an Air Force emblem, black pants, and black slides.
Anyone with information on Dove's whereabouts should call 904-630-0500 or 911.