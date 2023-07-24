Triple shooting in Jacksonville's Arlington area leaves one dead, two injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two were injured in a triple shooting Sunday in Jacksonville's Arlington area. Police were called to the intersection of Southside and Atlantic Boulevards after 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting. The first officers on the scene found a man shot dead inside of a vehicle at the intersection, a Jacksonville police news release states. Officers then located a second man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A short time later, a third person with a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital, the news release states.