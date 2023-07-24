Triple shooting in Jacksonville's Arlington area leaves one dead, two injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and two were injured in a triple shooting Sunday in Jacksonville's Arlington area. Police were called to the intersection of Southside and Atlantic Boulevards after 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting. The first officers on the scene found a man shot dead inside of a vehicle at the intersection, a Jacksonville police news release states. Officers then located a second man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A short time later, a third person with a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital, the news release states.
The conditions of the two men who were hospitalized were not given. Police did not identify the victims and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 866-845-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org