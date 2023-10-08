Sandalwood Saints plan to march back into playoffs in 2023

The Saints finished the 2022 season with a record of 5-5, as the team's home debut for the 2023 season will be versus the Ribault Trojans on Aug. 25.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sandalwood Saints football team will make their 2023 home debut against the Ribault Trojans on Aug. 25.

The Saints finished the 2022 season with a record of 5-5.

Coaches liked what they saw from both their offense and defense during the spring and summer workouts and expect their defense to be much stronger in 2023.

As for the offensive side of the ball, the team's coaches have seen the unit get better over time as well.