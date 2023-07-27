Oakleaf Knights expecting turnaround season under new coach Christopher Foy

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Over the next few weeks, the First Coast Sports team will be taking you around the First Coast previewing high school football teams as they get ready for the 2023 season.

The Knights have a new head coach in Christopher Foy. Foy, the former head coach of the Andrew Jackson Tigers is taking over a team that finished 5-5 in 2022. The players say there was a combination of reasons as to why they did not shine in 2022, one of the biggest, they lost their head coach. Coach Foy told me he's expecting the Knights to be better this fall and return to the playoffs. Foy says what gives him confidence that his squad will make a postseason run is the love his players have for each other on and off the field.