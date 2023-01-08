Atlantic Coast Stingrays expect turnaround under new coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Stingrays have a new head coach in Step Durham and they're hoping the new head man will bring about major change. The Stingrays had a 2022 season they'd like to forget.

But Coach Durham and his coaching staff have brought excitement, new ideas and has the players believing that not only they can win but put together a winning season.



Atlantic Coast wants to beat the teams they're supposed to beat, surprise those teams they aren't expected to beat and the players are bought in.