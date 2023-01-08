Atlantic Coast Stingrays expect turnaround under new coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Stingrays have a new head coach in Step Durham and they're hoping the new head man will bring about major change.
The Stingrays had a 2022 season they'd like to forget.
They did not a win a game going 0-10.
But Coach Durham and his coaching staff have brought excitement, new ideas and has the players believing that not only they can win but put together a winning season.
Atlantic Coast wants to beat the teams they're supposed to beat, surprise those teams they aren't expected to beat and the players are bought in.