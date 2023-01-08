x
Atlantic Coast Stingrays expect turnaround under new coach

The Stingrays have a shot at a better season this year after welcoming new coach Step Durham.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Stingrays have a new head coach in Step Durham and they're hoping the new head man will bring about major change.

The Stingrays had a 2022 season they'd like to forget.

They did not a win a game going 0-10.

But Coach Durham and his coaching staff have brought excitement, new ideas and has the players believing that not only they can win but put together a winning season.

Atlantic Coast wants to beat the teams they're supposed to beat, surprise those teams they aren't expected to beat and the players are bought in.

