Report: Jaguars trade James Robinson to New York Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded former 1,000 yard rusher James Robinson to the New York Jets, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapport.
The Jets needed a running back after their rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL.
Per Rapoport, the Jets have reached a deal with the Jaguars to acquire running back Robinson. The Jaguars will receive a conditional 6th-round pick that can become a 5th-round pick in return.
Robinson, 24, was Jacksonville's starting running back the previous two seasons after joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2020. Robinson remained a regular part of the Jaguars offense in 2022, but with the emergence of 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne, Robinson's role in the offense has decreased.
Etienne missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, but has thrived in 2022 while playing alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was his college teammate at Clemson.
Through seven games, Etienne's tallied 415 yards and a touchdown on 6.1 yards per carry in addition to 14 catches for 151 yards. He's now in line for a featured role in Jacksonville's backfield.