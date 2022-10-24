Report: Jaguars trade James Robinson to New York Jets

The Jets needed a running back after their rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded former 1,000 yard rusher James Robinson to the New York Jets, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapport.

Per Rapoport, the Jets have reached a deal with the Jaguars to acquire running back Robinson. The Jaguars will receive a conditional 6th-round pick that can become a 5th-round pick in return.

Robinson, 24, was Jacksonville's starting running back the previous two seasons after joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2020. Robinson remained a regular part of the Jaguars offense in 2022, but with the emergence of 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne, Robinson's role in the offense has decreased.

Etienne missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, but has thrived in 2022 while playing alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was his college teammate at Clemson.