Jaguars RB James Robinson to play in Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders

Robinson has progressed well during training camp after suffering a season-ending achilles injury late last season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Robinson is back and ready to go less than nine months after he was carted off the field with a season-ending achilles injury.

“I think he’s there, I think he’s back," Head Coach Doug Pederson said. "He’s practiced these past few weeks, and he’s looked really good. I’m excited to watch him play.”

"I feel like I've been ready since the last couple of weeks of training camp, but like I said I'm ready," Robinson said.

Robinson added he feels like he has no limitations heading into the Jaguars Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders and is ready to join Travis Etienne in the Jaguars new backfield.

"It's going to be really great for the offense I think, his [Etienne] speed is crazy." Robinson said.

Pederson also announced that RT Jawaan Taylor, LG Ben Bartch, and LB Devin Lloyd will all be starting Week 1 against the Commanders.

Taylor beat out Walker Little for the starting right tackle job, while Lloyd showed enough to earn the start despite missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury.