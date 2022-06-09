Headed to the Jaguar game? Here are the traffic pattern changes around TIAA Bank Field

If you went to the last Jaguar home game, be aware that traffic patterns have since changed substantially.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With ongoing construction around TIAA Bank Field, fans headed to the Jacksonville Jaguar game Sunday may be in for some traffic jams and confusion.

The final phase of construction is underway in the area, according to the City of Jacksonville. It's currently finishing the curbs and sidewalks in preparation for final paving.

The city says the project will be substantially complete by Mid-October.

If you went to the last Jaguar home game, be aware that traffic patterns have since changed substantially.

If you plan on attending the game this weekend, there's a feature on the Jaguars' website where fans can select their parking lot and are provided with directions specific to their lot.

Additionally, here's a list of everything you need to know prior to going to a Jaguar game at TIAA Bank Field.