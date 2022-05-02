Jacksonville Jaguars announce 2022 coaching staff, including several changes

Two weeks to the day after becoming the Jaguars' head coach, Doug Pederson has finalized his first staff in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars revealed their 2022 coaches on Thursday morning, filling out Coach Pederson's first staff roster in Jacksonville.

Given that the Jaguars did not hire their new head coach until the first week of February, one might think the organization had to play catch-up to make these hires happen.

However, First Coast News has heard from a variety of sources that Pederson's staff was already being assembled before his plane landed in Jacksonville, a stark contrast to the hire of Urban Meyer a little over a year ago.

Here's who's on staff for the 2022 season.

Offensive Coordinator

Press Taylor

The younger brother of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Press Taylor was Pederson's offensive coordinator in 2020 after serving as quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and an offensive quality control coach (2013-2017). The former junior college stand-out and Marshall University quarterback spent this past season working as a senior offensive assistant with the Colts.

Defensive Coordinator

Mike Caldwell

Interestingly enough: the Buccaneers inside linebackers coach was rumored to be a candidate on both a Pederson-Jaguars staff and a potential Byron Leftwich-Jaguars staff.

Caldwell has never been a defensive coordinator before, but is a long-time protégé of Buccaneers' defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. He has been with the Bucs since 2019 and spent 2015-2018 as the assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach with the Jets. Caldwell first broke into the league with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent 2008-2012 with the Birds in a variety of roles. He played for six different teams in his 10-year playing career, including 1998-2001 with the Eagles.

The quarterback for the Eagles in 1999? Doug Pederson.

Special Teams Coordinator

Heath Farwell

A Super Bowl champion and former Pro Bowler, Farwell has led the Buffalo Bills' special teams to a Top-15 ranking each of the past three seasons. With Farwell's contract with Buffalo expiring, the Jaguars have snatched up the former linebacker-turned-special teams guru.

Farwell has quickly moved up the NFL coaching ranks. After just three seasons as an assistant special teams coach (two with the Seahawks and one with the Panthers), he was hired as the Bills special teams coordinator in 2019.

Farwell won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in the final year of his 11-year playing career.

Passing Game Coordinator

Jim Bob Cooter

Cooter has been in the NFL since 2009, splitting his time with the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets. He served as a consultant for the Eagles in 2021. Cooter is a former back-up quarterback at Tennessee.

Quarterbacks Coach

Mike McCoy

McCoy helped future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers to some of the best years of his career from 2013-2016. He then served as the Broncos offensive coordinator (2017) and Cardinals offensive coordinator (2018) but was fired midway through both seasons. The former Utah quarterback broke into the league with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He was a critical player in the development of Jake Delohmme during his tenure in Carolina from 2000 to 2008.

Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Andrew Breiner

Sirius XM's Adam Caplan was the first to note that Breiner, most recently Florida International University's offensive coordinator and a member of the Eagles staff in 2020, could potentially be joining Pederson's staff. Prior to spending the 2020 season as a passing game analyst for the Eagles, Breiner was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State.

Offensive Line Coach

Phil Rauscher

Rauscher is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks. He has served as the Vikings offensive line coach the past two seasons after two seasons in Washington and three seasons in Denver. He won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016. Rauscher was an offensive lineman at UCLA from 2003 to 2005 before injuries cut his career short.

Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Todd Washington

Washington is in his second season with the Jaguars as an assistant offensive line coach after spending two seasons as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets. Washington has eight years of NFL playing experience as well as eight years of NFL coaching experience. He has also spent time in the XFL, AAF and UFL. In 2021, the Jaguars offensive line, coached by Washington, allowed 32 sacks, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. The Jaguars also rushed for 1,755 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Tight End Coach

Richard Angulo

The now-former Baltimore Ravens assistant offensive line coach is headed back to Jacksonville where he played from 2008-2009. Angulo has been the Ravens assistant offensive line coach since 2017, and he also served as their tight ends coach from 2015-2016.

Originally drafted by the Rams in 2003 out of Western New Mexico, Angulo spent seven years in the league with five different teams (Rams, Jaguars, Bears, Vikings, and Browns). The lone touchdown catch of his career came with Jacksonville.

Wide Receivers Coach

Chris Jackson

Jackson spent the last four seasons in a variety of roles with the Chicago Bears, most recently as the assistant wide receivers coach. A native of Bristol, Conn., he played wide receiver for five teams in the NFL and six teams in the AFL after a standout collegiate career at Washington State. As the assistant wide receivers coach in Chicago (2020-21), Jackson helped WR Darnell Mooney post his first 1,000-yard season in 2021 and WR Allen Robinson II record the first 100-catch season of his eight-year career in 2020.

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach

Will Harriger

Harriger returns for his second season in Jacksonville, and first as assistant wide receivers coach, and ninth overall in the NFL. Harriger previously spent two seasons (2019-20) with the Atlanta Falcons transitioning from offensive assistant in 2019 to game management coordinator in 2020 prior to making the switch to running backs coach for Weeks 6-17. Harriger also spent five seasons (2014-18) with the Seahawks, where he began his tenure as an offensive assistant in 2014 prior to being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016. In Harriger's time as the Seahawks assistant quarterbacks coach, QB Russell Wilson threw for 11,650 yards and 90 TDs, the fifth-most TDs in the NFL during that span. Wilson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and 2018 and led the league in passing TDs in 2017.

Offensive Quality Control Coach

Nick Williams

Williams enters his first season with Jacksonville as an offensive quality control coach. Williams spent the 2018-20 seasons with the Eagles as a coaching assistant. Prior to joining the Eagles, Williams spent three years with the coaching staff at his alma mater, Humboldt State in Arcata, Calif. He began his coaching tenure as a running backs coach in 2015 before adding wide receivers to his job duties during the 2016-17 seasons. Williams played collegiately at Humboldt State as a wide receiver from 2011-13 and was a member of the 2011 GNAC championship team.

Outside Linebackers Coach

Bill Shuey

Shuey previously worked in Philadelphia from 2008-2010, overlapping with Doug Pederson in his first stint with the Eagles.

With star pass rusher Khalil Mack sidelined most of the season, Shuey's Bears still racked up 31.5 sacks in 2021, as Robert Quinn blossomed into a star. A Lehigh Valley native, Shuey spent a decade with the Eagles before taking college jobs in Pennsylvania (West Chester from 2012-2013 and Widener 2014-2017). He had been with the Bears since 2018.

Inside Linebackers Coach

Tony Gilbert

A former Jaguars player, Gilbert has the unique distinction of having been a part of both Doug Marrone's staff and Urban Meyer's staff; now, he joins Doug Pederson's.

The University of Georgia alum played with the Jaguars from 2003-2007 and again 2010. He broke into the coaching ranks at his alma mater, spending almost a decade in the college ranks. His first job in the NFL came in 2020 with the Jaguars as assistant linebackers coach, a role he continued to hold in 2021.

Running Backs Coach

Bernie Parmalee

Another former player-turned-coach, Parmalee appeared in the Doug Pederson introductory video greeting his new players; now, it's been announced he will stay in Jacksonville. Parmalee served as running backs coach under Urban Meyer in 2021.

Parmalee spent seven seasons of his nine-year career in Miami with the Dolphins, scoring 20 touchdowns in 134 career games. He began his coaching career as the Dolphins' tight ends coach in 2002. He also spent time with the Chiefs and Falcons before landing with the Falcons for three seasons as their running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

Defensive Line Coach

Brentson Buckner

After spending the past several seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, former defensive tackle and veteran defensive line coach Brentson Buckner is headed to Jacksonville.

Originally a second-round pick out of Clemson, Buckner enjoyed an 11-year playing career with the Steelers, Bengals, 49ers, and Panthers. His NFL coaching career began as an intern for the Steelers (2010-2012) before being hired as the Cardinals defensive line coach. Sandwiched in between his two stints serving as Cardinals' D-Line coach: a year with the Bucs as their D-Line coach (2018) and a year with the Raiders (2019).

Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Rory Segrest

Doug Pederson is tapping into the Billy Napier pipe-line for this hire -- although, technically, Segrest teamed up with Pederson first.

The Jaguars are adding the Louisiana-Lafayette assistant coach to their staff. Segrest spent 2006-2010 with the Philadelphia Eagles in a variety of roles; Pederson served as quarterbacks coach with the Eagles from 2008-2009. Segrest has spent the past four seasons in Louisiana, coaching alongside Napier, now the head coach of the Florida Gators.

Segrest is a graduate of Waycross High School.

Senior Defensive Assistant

Bob Sutton

Sutton is in his second season with the Jaguars as a senior defensive assistant. Sutton brings more than 40 years of coaching experience, including 22 seasons in the NFL. Prior to arriving in Jacksonville, Sutton spent two seasons (2019-20) as a senior defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons after spending six seasons (2013-18) as the defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Sutton spent 13 seasons with the New York Jets serving in a variety of roles including linebackers coach, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Safeties Coach

Cody Grimm

New Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell is bringing the former defensive and special teams assistant with him to Jacksonville. The former Bucs safety spent the past three seasons back in Tampa on Bruce Arians' staff. He was originally drafted in the seventh-round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Bucs. He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman and long-time NFL assistant coach Russ Grimm. His older brother, Chad, is the outside linebackers coach for the Washington Commanders.

Passing Game Coordinator/ Secondary Coach

Deshea Townsend

Despite agreeing to terms with the Vikings earlier this month, former Steelers defensive back-turned-rising star coach Deshea Townsend had a change of heart and will now join the Jaguars' staff.

After a 13-year playing career (all but one of which came with Pittsburgh), Townsend joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 as the assistant defensive backs coach. Since then, he's coached defensive backs at Mississippi State, the Titans, the Giants and the Bears. He won two Super Bowls with the Steelers.

Defensive Quality Control Coach

Patrick Reilly

Reilly is in his second season with the Jaguars as a defensive quality control coach. Reilly spent the 2018-20 seasons as a defensive analyst at Alabama, where the Crimson Tide made two College Football Playoff appearances and won the 2020 National Championship. Reilly was hired by UCLA in 2016 as a defensive quality control coach prior to being promoted to defensive analyst in 2017. He spent three seasons (2013-15) with the Syracuse football program as an offensive graduate assistant. The Levittown, N.Y. native began his coaching career at SUNY Cortland.

Assistant Special Teams Coordinator

Luke Thompson

Thompson is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as the assistant special teams coach. He most recently held the same title for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2019-20. Prior to his time with the Eagles, Thompson coached in the collegiate ranks for 20 years. In 2019, the Eagles had several standouts on special teams, including LS Rick Lovato who earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and K Jake Elliott who posted a career-high 84.6 field percentage. In addition, P Cameron Johnston produced top 10 finishes in gross (46.4, ninth) and net (42.3, eighth) punting averages. A graduate of Assumption College, Thompson began his coaching career in 1998 as the offensive line/tight ends coach at Bowdoin College.

